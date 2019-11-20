Ireland invests €11m in energy research and development

The Irish Government has announced funding totalling €11 million (£9.4m) for 50 energy research, development and demonstration projects.

They are aimed at helping deliver solutions for cleaner power for homes, businesses and communities across Ireland and help the nation achieve its 2030 clean energy targets.

One of the projects is research into the development of an innovative, financial solution for low interest rates and long term finance to enable homeowners to invest in energy upgrades.

Other projects include exploring cost-effective solutions for future on-farm anaerobic digestion technologies using typical Irish farm-based feedstock such as animal slurries and straw and exploring opportunities for Ireland to be an early move in floating offshore wind.

Richard Bruton, Minister for Communications, Climate Change and Environment said: “Moving to net zero by 2050 represents a major challenge. The application of already known technology at scale and the harnessing of emerging potential will demand creativity and collaboration on a far greater scale. This funding will support the kind of innovation that is needed.”