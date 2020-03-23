Is Covid-19 rapidly spreading through petrol pumps?

“Nobody could say that there is absolutely no risk of infection being passed through physical contact with a petrol pump. All we can say is that the level of risk is no greater than that of touching any other hard object which others may have touched. We therefore encourage customers to follow official advice and to maintain proper hand washing/sanitising hygiene.”

Kevin McPartlan, Chief Executive Officer of the Irish Petroleum Industry Association, told ELN: “On Thursday 19th March we became aware of a message which was being shared on social media purporting to emanate from medical professionals in a hospital in Galway.

“We are not aware of any evidence that fuel nozzle handles or other forecourt features, such as pay-at-pump keypads, are any more or less prone to the spread of COVID-19 than other hard surfaces. Members of the public should be reassured that retailers are advising site operators to implement enhanced hygiene controls at petrol station sites, with regular cleaning of hard surfaces used by members of the public and providing hand sanitiser, paper towels and plastic gloves for customers.

“The health and safety of members of the public, employees and contractors is the top priority for the UK’s downstream oil sector, especially at forecourts. We encourage everyone to follow government guidance, such as washing hands more regularly for at least 20 seconds.”