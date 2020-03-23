Iran announces raft of new power and water projects amid coronavirus crisis

Iran’s Ministry of Energy has announced plans to launch a raft of new electricity and water projects despite the coronavirus outbreak.

They will make up a proportion of 38 new projects, worth 60.82 trillion Iranian rials (£342m), to be developed across 15 provinces in the next three months.

Reza Ardakanian, Energy Minister, said: “This year, the coronavirus disease has cast its shadow on the country but inauguration of this projects would be a sign that no obstacle would incapacitate the determination of the Iranians for development.”

Earlier this month, the Energy Ministry finished a nationwide campaign to launch 227 key infrastructure projects over a time span of less than six months – these projects cost around $2.2 billion (£1.8bn) and included electricity plants and water and sewage facilities in various provinces.