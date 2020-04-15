E.ON promises secure energy supply amid covid-19 crisis

E.ON has promised an uninterrupted energy supply amid the novel coronavirus outbreak following an initial interim assessment.

The firm revealed the energy, gas and heat networks it uses are stable and stated that in order to maintain basic functions at all times, a prepared pandemic and crisis plan has been put in place.

Around 14,000 employees have been classified as ‘critical personnel’ and placed under special protection to mitigate the coronavirus scare.

E.ON is planning to go ahead with the expansion of its networks and aims to invest nearly €10 billion (£8.7m) in its energy networks within the next three years.