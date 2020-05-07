Environmental Protection Authority gives Australian renewable energy hub approval

The Australian Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has given approval to a ‘massive’ renewable energy hub project consisting of numerous wind and solar farms.

The proposed facility in Western Australia is called the Asian Renewable Energy Hub and will cover an onshore and offshore area of 662,400 hectares – it was questioned as to whether the renewable energy infrastructure would pose a possible threat to migratory birds in the region.

According to the EPA’s assessment, the project is eligible for implementation considering its distance from protected wetlands, mitigating any harm to wildlife – other assessment criteria included impact on native flora and fauna, the impact of subsea cables on the marine ecosystem and fire management policies.

The EPA report now awaits public appeal, open for a two-week period that closes 18th May, 2020.