‘More than half of Britons want to become greener after the lockdown’

More than half of UK adults are considering adopting a more eco-friendly lifestyle after the lockdown,

That’s according to a new survey conducted by application developer Giki, which found 33% of Britons have become more aware of their environmental impact as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

The research also suggests two-thirds of people would find it easier to take smaller steps than make big changes to reduce their carbon footprint.

The company has launched a new web application, named ‘Giki Zero’ which enables people to calculate their carbon footprint based on their choices in the food, transport, purchases and other services they use.

Jo Hand, Giki’s Co-Founder, said: “Giki Zero was built to help others take charge of their own carbon footprint and make them lighter. We know it’s a tricky landscape to navigate and Giki Zero has been designed to address this very problem.”