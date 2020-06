The Australian subsidiary of Spanish electric utility Iberdrola has announced the 100% acquisition of Australian renewables company Infigen Energy.

The acquisition is estimated to cost AUD$840 million (£462.7m) and will see Iberdrola Australia acquire 670MW of wind projects and a wind-plus-solar project portfolio of 1GW.

By acquiring Infigen Energy, Iberdrola seeks to expand its green footprint in Australia.