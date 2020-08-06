Efficiency & Environment

Ford-owned electric scooter company spins a carbon negative pledge

Spin aims to remove more emissions from its existing operations – including the manufacturing of electric scooters – than what it produces in providing its services

ELN TV

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Thursday 6 August 2020
Image: Spin

The micromobility unit of Ford Motor Company has announced its ambitious plan to become carbon negative by 2025.

Spin aims to remove more emissions from its existing operations – including the manufacturing of electric scooters – than what it produces in providing its services.

It has set out four commitments to ensure its target is met, including transitioning operations to 100% plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles (EVs) and transitioning power for recharging to 100% renewable energy.

The electric scooter rental company also aims to integrate rider mode shift as a core company sustainability metric and achieve a minimum 24-month lifetime for Spin vehicles and 100% landfill diversion.

Shivam Vohra, Senior Programme Manager of Sustainability Initiatives at Spin said: “We have to hold ourselves accountable for tracking the carbon emitted in providing our service. This is made easier by the fact that we employ a majority of the people deploying, collecting and recharging our scooters, using Spin vans and warehouses. Operators relying on all gig workforces — using personal vehicles and charging at home – face a difficult challenge in accounting for these emissions.

“If we are truly offering a more sustainable mode of transportation to cities, we should be eliminating more carbon than we produce.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast