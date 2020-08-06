Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Working from home two days a week could ‘help the UK avoid 143 million of tonnes of CO2’

Nearly half of UK workers are concerned about the environmental impact of their travel to and from work, according to a new report

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 6 August 2020
Image: 1000 Words / Shutterstock

Changes in the working and commuting habits of the UK’s workforce could result in a reduction of millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide.

That’s according to research published by mobile network operator O2, which suggests around 143 million of the UK’s annual greenhouse gas emissions could be slashed if those able to work from home did so for two days each week.

This amount is estimated to be more than the total emissions for Northern Ireland.

Findings of the report also show 46% of UK workers are concerned about the environmental impact of their travel to and from work – this portion increases to more than 50% amongst Gen Y and Gen Z workers.

The research also reveals more than three-quarters think it is very important a business is environmentally conscious when they are considering a new role.

Katy Liddell, Director of Business Sales and Service at O2, said: “It has become increasingly clear that many businesses can operate without the need for often unnecessary travel, with a significant positive impact on the environment possible with a comparatively small change.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast