Working from home two days a week could ‘help the UK avoid 143 million of tonnes of CO2’

Changes in the working and commuting habits of the UK’s workforce could result in a reduction of millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide.

That’s according to research published by mobile network operator O2, which suggests around 143 million of the UK’s annual greenhouse gas emissions could be slashed if those able to work from home did so for two days each week.

This amount is estimated to be more than the total emissions for Northern Ireland.

Findings of the report also show 46% of UK workers are concerned about the environmental impact of their travel to and from work – this portion increases to more than 50% amongst Gen Y and Gen Z workers.

The research also reveals more than three-quarters think it is very important a business is environmentally conscious when they are considering a new role.

Katy Liddell, Director of Business Sales and Service at O2, said: “It has become increasingly clear that many businesses can operate without the need for often unnecessary travel, with a significant positive impact on the environment possible with a comparatively small change.”