UK households to be paid for supplying excess power to grid

Social Energy’s customers in parts of South London, Hertfordshire and Kent will receive an annual payment of £125 for the next four years for their participation in a smart grid project.

The project, which will be available to around 100 homes initially, follows a partnership with UK Power Networks, which aims to support the development of the smart grid in certain areas in the UK.

Customers will have their homes fitted with a battery, will be used by Social Energy to store energy and send extra power to the grid when it needs it most.

This will serve UK Power Networks‘ flexibility services programme.

Steve Day, Chief Technology Officer at Social Energy, said: “Homeowners have an incredible opportunity to be part of this exciting project to move towards a smart grid, going green, saving money and supporting the future of energy.”