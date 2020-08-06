Spanish Government announces €316m boost for renewables

The Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition has announced €316 million (£285m) of new funding to support the development of renewable projects in the country.

Funds will be allocated to support the construction of green thermal projects, including heat pumps and concentrated solar power systems.

Wind and solar photovoltaic projects with storage capacity will also be financed.

Eligible projects have to fulfil certain criteria to access the governmental funding – the location, the nature of the technology and the extent to which they can help to erase fuel poverty will be taken into account by the assessment committee.

The government also notes it will prioritise projects located in areas where coal plants have been closed.