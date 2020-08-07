Jacobs selected to help build new type of nuclear reactor

Jacobs has been selected by Moltex Energy to help develop a new type of nuclear power plant called the Stable Salt Reactor.

The firms say the Stable Salt Reactor is designed to burn processed spent fuel pellets which would otherwise have to be stored as radioactive waste.

Jacobs will build a bespoke experimental facility for thermal transfer testing at its Birchwood Park research and development facility.

Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions International Senior Vice President Clive White said: “We’re looking forward to continuing our support for Moltex into this new phase of development as part of our strategy to be a solutions provider at the cutting edge of research into advanced reactors.

“The Stable Salt Reactor design is significant because of its potential to recycle waste in a clean, safe and economical way, generating electricity which will power communities while reducing carbon emissions.”