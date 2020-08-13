Bulb pays customers £1.76m for switching, overcharging and Priority Services Register issues

Energy company Bulb has paid customers a total of £1.76 million for switching, overcharging and Priority Services Register issues that happened between 2017 and 2020.

The ‘compliance case’ affects a total of 61,000 consumers and the package of redress, refunds and goodwill payments has now been sent to customers.

The firm has admitted sending incorrect Priority Services Register information to Distribution Network Operators – because of that, around 933 members could have experienced slower service if they had suffered a long power cut.

Almost 3,800 consumers were also blocked from switching to Bulb and missed out on savings. This is because these consumers were on Restricted Meter Infrastructure (RMI), where there is more than one meter at a property.

In addition, around 11,400 RMI customers were wrongly charged two standing charges, one for each of the meters. Bulb explains that was done because it has misinterpreted Ofgem‘s rules around how to charge restricted metering customers.

A Bulb spokesperson said: “We recently fixed some issues which affected some of our members and potential members.

“At Bulb, we pride ourselves on the quality of our operations and technology, but we know there will always be ways we can keep improving. That’s why we’ve strengthened the Bulb team, boosted training, and put in place even more rigorous checks and verification processes.”