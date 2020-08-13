Almost half of Britons plan to cut down on flying as coronavirus sparks lifestyle changes

Almost 47% of Britons intend to reduce the amount they fly for holidays and other leisure purposes post-lockdown.

That’s according to research from Cardiff University and the University of Manchester, which suggests many Britons are keen to continue with new lifestyle choices adopted during the lockdown, including the use of public transport – more than half plan to use it less after lockdown.

Conducted by the UK Centre for Climate and Social Transformation (CAST), with more than 1,800 respondents, the survey also shows the level of public concern about climate change increased during the global pandemic.

Around 74% of the UK public say it is now more urgent to tackle climate change – the amount of people who considered it as an urgent issue in August last year was 62%.

The concern about Covid-19 was only slightly greater than climate change, at 90% versus 82%.

Brexit concerns ranked lower, coming in at 57%.

A notable reduction in the amount of food waste people create was also reported as more food was prepared at home and there was also an increase in waste-reducing practices such as meal planning, freezing and preserving food.

Participants of the survey also said they spent less on clothes and footwear, with almost 63% stating they spent nothing on these type of products from March till May.

On energy use, respondents noted they were now more likely to turn off lights and unused appliances than before the lockdown and heat their home to a lower temperature compared to pre-lockdown.

Dr Claire Hoolohan, Research Fellow at the University of Manchester, said: “Covid-19 may be the most profound disruption to lifestyles in living memory. The question that faces society now, is how do we recover from Covid-19 in a way that means society is healthier, happier and more sustainable than ever.”