Chevron invests in nuclear fusion startup

Oil giant Chevron has announced an investment in a nuclear fusion startup.

Seattle-based Zap Energy aims to develop a next-generation modular nuclear reactor with an innovative approach for cost-effective, flexible and commercially scalable fusion.

Chevron says this investment will be an opportunity to enhance its portfolio of low carbon energy resources.

Barbara Burger, President of Chevron Technology Ventures, commented: “We see fusion technology as a promising low carbon future energy source.

“Our investment in Zap Energy adds to Chevron’s portfolio of companies we believe are likely to have a role in the energy transition.”