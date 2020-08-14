Asda unveils new fleet insulated with 5,500 recycled plastic water bottles

Asda has unveiled a new fleet of sustainable home delivery vans, which are insulated with 5,500 recycled plastic water bottles.

This innovative feature has made vehicles 300 kilograms lighter than the standard model and is expected to bring a 10% fuel saving, reducing miles on the road and cutting carbon dioxide emissions.

The addition of the 25 new vans to its fleet is part of the retailer’s commitment to halve its scope one and two emissions by 2025.

Asda has already reduced its energy usage by 20% in stores and uses the same amount of energy as it did in 2005, despite its 200% expansion.

Simon Gregg, Asda’s Vice President of Online Grocery Home Shopping said: “As a business, we are constantly looking at ways we can reduce our carbon emissions, not just because we know that sustainability is important to our customers and colleagues, but because all of us have a responsibility and it’s just the right thing to do, making improvements wherever we can.”

The firm has also made a bold commitment to work with suppliers to share ideas and solutions to tackle climate change and food waste.