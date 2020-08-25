‘UK’s first’ plastic-to-hydrogen project moves forward in Cheshire

Cheshire will soon become home to what claims to be ‘UK’s first plastic-to-hydrogen facility.

The developer Peel L&P Environmental has launched the engineering design phase to start work to create hydrogen from plastic waste, which could be used to fuel cars, buses and heavy good vehicles (HGVs).

With an investment of £20 million, the project, which will be located at Thornton Science Park and aims to transform the way plastic is dealt with regionally.

The construction of the new facility, which will also be the first part of a ‘plastic park’, is expected to start later this year.

The firm plans to develop a total of 11 facilities across the UK in the next few years.

Richard Barker, Director at Peel L&P Environmental said: “With hydrogen increasingly being seen as an important part of our journey to net zero, the time is now.”