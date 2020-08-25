Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Technology

‘UK’s first’ plastic-to-hydrogen project moves forward in Cheshire

The project will produce hydrogen from plastic waste which could then be used to fuel cars, buses and heavy good vehicles

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 25 August 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Cheshire will soon become home to what claims to be ‘UK’s first plastic-to-hydrogen facility.

The developer Peel L&P Environmental has launched the engineering design phase to start work to create hydrogen from plastic waste, which could be used to fuel cars, buses and heavy good vehicles (HGVs).

With an investment of £20 million, the project, which will be located at Thornton Science Park and aims to transform the way plastic is dealt with regionally.

Image: Peel L&P Environmental

The construction of the new facility, which will also be the first part of a ‘plastic park’, is expected to start later this year.

The firm plans to develop a total of 11 facilities across the UK in the next few years.

Richard Barker, Director at Peel L&P Environmental said: “With hydrogen increasingly being seen as an important part of our journey to net zero, the time is now.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast