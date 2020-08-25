Around 80% of Scottish oil workers ‘considering career impacts of climate change’

Around 80% of Scottish oil workers have considered the potential impacts that actions taken to tackle climate change could have on their careers.

New research from industry body Scottish Renewables suggests 77% are positive about retraining to join the renewable sector and notes 86% of oil and gas professionals would welcome government support to help them move to new jobs in the renewable energy sector.

Roughly 90% of Scotland’s electricity demand is now met from renewable sources, reducing much of the need for continued oil and gas exploration – the report adds more electric vehicles being adopted, more low carbon heating being installed and less plastic being used will further reduce the need for fossil fuels.

It highlights the sector has also been hit by a coronavirus demand cut, leading to a prediction that 30,000 UK workers could lose their jobs in the field by 2022.

Scottish Renewables Chief Executive Claire Mack said: “Our industry provides enormous opportunity for those working in oil and gas who may be facing redundancy and unemployment.

“These professionals possess a high level of skills and expertise which, with the right support from government to create a clear pipeline of projects to meet our climate change targets, can be utilised to help develop and grow the renewable energy workforce we will need.”