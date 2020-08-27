Scottish Government launches £9m Ultra Low Emission bus scheme

The Scottish Government has launched a new £9 million Ultra Low Emission bus scheme to drive the nation’s green recovery and improve air quality.

The initiative aims to help bus operators invest in ultra-low emission vehicles and focuses on hydrogen-electric or fully electric propulsion technologies.

Accelerating the deployment of clean buses is in line with Scotland’s ambition to move to net zero economy.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, Michael Matheson, said: “The Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme will support bus operators and bus manufacturers in what I know is a turbulent time for the industry.

“The investments we will make this year will help drive forward a green recovery in Scotland while supporting our air quality objectives and our world-leading climate targets.”

This Scottish Ultra Low Emission Bus Scheme is an evolution of the previous Green Bus Fund.

Through the Green Bus Fund, £17 million was invested between 2011 and 2018 to help operators cover the initial costs of new buses. This scheme supported the introduction of nearly 500 cleaner buses across Scotland.