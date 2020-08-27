Going back to school could ‘save UK households more than £11m every week on energy costs’

Families in the UK could save more than £11 million every week on energy costs after children return to their classrooms in September.

That’s according to new research by Uswitch, which forecasts cooking, television watching and dishwasher use will be reduced, bringing a weekly saving of up to £2 a week per household and a potential annual saving of £104.

The findings of the report show using the oven to cook one less meal every school day could save the average household 80p, while the amount of television watched by children could fall by more than three hours a day, bringing the average weekly energy cost down by 75p.

Reducing weekly dishwasher use from 11 to nine loads and turning off a 15W bulb for six hours every weekday could also reduce households’ bills, according to the research.

However, the study notes families are likely to need to use the washing machine more frequently as children wear school uniforms in addition to their evening clothes, adding an average of an extra 9p a week to their energy use.

Sarah Broomfield, Energy Expert at Uswitch, said: “Families have seen their energy use rocket during the lockdown, so the return of children to school will mean a welcome reduction in costs in many households and one that could help offset the cost of back to school uniforms and other essentials.”