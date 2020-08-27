Kwasi Kwarteng responds to our net zero business survey

Earlier this year future Net Zero compiled a report outlining the UK’s business attitudes, hopes and expectations for net zero in the aftermath of Covid-19 – the verdict was that businesses overwhelmingly still believe in a net zero future after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Almost three-quarters said they believe the virus has not pushed back their ambitions as an organisation to reach net zero. This response prompted a week of webinars with our partner organisations. We asked a simple question what will the Coronavirus pandemic mean for our net zero ambitions? Our findings are a summary of the discussions held between the audience and our partner speakers and their own insight. We believe this is an accurate gauge of how ‘real UK businesses are thinking’ when it comes to the net zero debate.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Minister of State at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, has now responded to the results – he said: “I recognise that achieving clean growth has to be a shared endeavour between government, devolved nations, local authorities, business, civil society and the British people – as well as the rest of the world.”

Read his full response below: