Siemens wins contract to install electric bus chargers in New Zealand

Flexible charging systems are to be installed in the cities of Christchurch and Auckland in New Zealand for the rollout of electric buses.

Siemens Smart Infrastructure has won a contract from Go Bus, one of New Zealand’s largest bus operators, to install fast charging technology for 34 electric buses at depots, with an overall capacity of 3.7MW.

The flexible charging systems can be adapted to future battery voltage levels of up to 1,000 Volt, according to Siemens.

In Christchurch, 25 electric buses – the city’s first large-scale electric bus fleet – will be charged using Siemens’ technology while in Auckland, the system will charge nine buses that will operate on a new electric airport link.

The project supports the city of Auckland’s ambition to have a full zero emission bus fleet by 2040.

Calum Haslop, CEO of Go Bus said: “As a national bus operator, Go Bus needs to be agile and adapt to many fast-moving changes when transitioning to electric bus transport.

“It’s also important that any investments we make now, take into account rapid advances in battery technology and digitalisation. Siemens’ independent charging infrastructure and management software provides us with the most future-proof solutions and flexibility.”