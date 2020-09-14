Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Policy, Technology

Green transport tech start-ups to benefit from new government funding

Select companies that support transport decarbonisation will be given a share of £1 million

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 14 September 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Tech start-ups with a focus on the decarbonisation of transport are set to benefit from £1 million in government funding.

This forms the 11th round of funding as part of the Transport-Technology Research and Innovation Grants (T-TRIG) competition, which is open to entrepreneurs and innovators pioneering new ways of creating a better transport system.

Issuing targeted investments of up to £30,000 for each project, the fund aims to help entrepreneurs develop their ideas and bring them to market quicker.

The government has provided £5.4 million through this programme during the past five years to more than 170 technology and innovation projects, including a firm that developed new satellite antenna to provide reliable high-speed broadband to rail journeys.

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said: “As we continue to follow our green print for a transport recovery from Covid-19 it is imperative we work with startups at the cutting edge of technology to help us build back more sustainably and today’s competition launch will do exactly that.

“That’s why supporting innovation is a priority for the government, as we start to travel again safely while also seeking to solve the complex challenge of decarbonising transport.”

