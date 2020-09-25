Rolls-Royce completes testing for ‘world’s fastest’ all-electric jet tech

Rolls-Royce has announced it has completed the ground-testing stage of a technology that it says will power the ‘world’s fastest’ all-electric jet.

The jet will attempt to break the world record speed for electric planes early next year.

The test was conducted using a replica of the jet, which involves a 500hp electric powertrain and a battery of 6,000 cells that has enough energy to supply 250 homes.

The powertrain ran to a full speed of 2,400 revolutions per minute during the trial.

Half of the project’s funding is provided by the Aerospace Technology Institute, in partnership with BEIS and Innovate UK.

UK Business and Industry Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “From trains to planes, our transport of the future will be powered by clean, electric sources, with companies like Rolls-Royce developing the tech to help meet our net zero ambitions.”

Rob Watson, Director at Rolls-Royce Electrical, commented: “Rolls-Royce is committed to playing a leading role in reaching net zero carbon by 2050. The completion of ground-testing for the ACCEL project is a great achievement for the team and is another important step towards a world record attempt.”