Renewables ‘secure 44% share of UK energy mix’ in second quarter of 2020

The share of the UK’s electricity generated from renewables was 44.6% in the second quarter of 2020.

That’s according to recent BEIS figures, which suggest this is the second-highest share on the published data series.

Findings also reveal there was a decrease in the share of energy generation coming from fossil fuels to 35.1% between April and June – this is the second time that the share of generation from renewables exceeded the share of generation from fossil fuels.

Figures also suggest coal generation fell to record low levels, as a result of the 67-day coal-free period in the UK between March and June, which is considered to be the longest since the 19th century.

Low carbon electricity accounted for 62.1% of electricity generated, 9.3% higher than in the same period last year, according to the data.

This increase is attributed to the increase in share for renewables, as the share of generation from nuclear was similar in both years.