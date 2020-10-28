Global total offshore wind capacity ‘soars by almost 50% this year’

The total pipeline of global offshore wind projects which are operational, under construction, consented, in planning or in development has soared by 47% since January.

That’s according to the latest report by the trade association RenewableUK, which suggests the UK kept its leading global position with a total pipeline of 41.3GW, up 12% since January, when it stood at 36.9GW.

China has climbed from fourth place into second, with an 80% increase from 14.5GW to 26.1GW, while the US retained third place with 10% growth.

Brazil has announced ten new offshore wind projects since the start of the year and that placed the country into the fourth place, followed by Taiwan which recorded a 65% increase from 9.2GW to 15.2GW.

The top ten also includes the Netherlands with 11.4GW total offshore wind pipeline, Ireland and Poland with 9.1GW and Vietnam with 8.6GW.

Germany fell from second to sixth place due to a 29% decrease in its pipeline.

RenewableUK’s Deputy Chief Executive Melanie Onn said “The global appetite to develop new offshore wind projects remains enormous, despite the pandemic this year, as this research proves. The UK and many other countries are counting on the rapid growth of the offshore wind sector to be a key driver in the worldwide green economic recovery.

“The UK remains the biggest market for offshore wind in the world and our capacity is set to quadruple over the course of this decade following the Prime Minister’s landmark commitment to power every UK home with offshore wind by 2030.”