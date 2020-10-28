Scottish Government ramps up offshore wind target to 11GW by 2030

The Scottish Government has announced a new goal to increase installed offshore wind capacity to 11GW by 2030.

The increase in the offshore wind capacity in Scottish waters from the previous 8GW target has been agreed following consultation with industry, stakeholders, coastal communities and environmental organisations.

The government has also adopted a plan for suitable areas for commercial-scale offshore wind projects – it will inform the first seabed leasing process led by the property manager Crown Estate Scotland.

Scotland’s Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “This is a pivotal moment for the development of our offshore wind sector.

“Our seas are host to some of the best offshore wind resources in the world and our ambition to capitalise on our offshore wind generation capacity is part of the bold action we are taking to support economic recovery and become a net zero society.”

Currently, Scotland has 5.6GW of approved offshore capacity in the pipeline, of which 1GW is operational.