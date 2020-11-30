The low carbon league table: Which countries are on track for COP26?

As we pass the 1-year countdown until COP26 – the first year that the Conference of the Parties will be held in the UK – it investigates whether countries’ power supplies are on track to achieve their climate goals.

What is COP26?

COP stands for Conference of the Parties, and is a yearly meeting attended by countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) – a treaty agreed in 1994. COP26 was due to take place in 2020 but has been postponed to 1-5 November 2021, and will be the 26th meeting of these countries.

What’s so important about COP26?

Not only will COP26 be the biggest summit the UK’s ever hosted, but it’ll also be the first ‘global stocktake’ of countries’ environmental progress since the Paris Agreement creation.

