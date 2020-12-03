Welsh Government unveils £30m EV charging strategy

The Welsh Government has published its latest strategy to boost the number of charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.

It has launched a consultation on its strategy and proposed to invest £30 million over five years to support the delivery of the plan.

It is based on a vision that “by 2025, all users of electric cars and vans in Wales are confident that they can access electric vehicle charging infrastructure when and where they need it”.

Currently, only 0.17% of vehicles driven in Wales are electric – and boosting the number of EVs on roads is part of the government’s efforts to achieve a major reduction in carbon emissions from the transportation sector.

The Welsh Government plans to boost the confidence of consumers through various actions, including payment to be made possible by contactless payment and an associated app-based system, consistent information about charging on main roads, reliable and available infrastructure, 24/7 customer care to support drivers as well as safe- well-lit environments for charging facilities.

Some of the steps to improve access to charging points include better provision at homes and offices, on-street fast charging encouraged throughout Wales and a rapid charging network provided on main roads.

Over the next decade, the strategy identifies the need for between 30,000 and 50,000 fast chargers and 2,000 to 3,5000 rapid or ultra-rapid chargers.

Ken Skates, Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales said: “We are at the early stages of a transport revolution that will see the phasing out of petrol and diesel cars and vans. To tackle the climate emergency, our transport system must become cleaner and greener.

“Electric vehicles is an emerging market but one that will be integral to how we travel in the coming years. Improvements cannot be driven by government alone and this strategy will support the public, private and third sector to work together in giving people confidence in using electric vehicles.”