Pozitive Energy is sponsoring TELCA’s Consultancy of the Year – and here’s the shortlist…

We are delighted to remind you that Pozitive Energy is sponsoring TELCA 2020’s Consultancy of the Year award.

This year, our industry-recognised awards show is taking place online on the 11th of December.

We have relaunched the awards to make them more rigorous and relevant. So our thanks to the more than 100 consultancies that were interested in entering. Each entering business was subject to a testing interview session of 80 questions covering all aspects of their business and work with customers – please see the final shortlist below.

Mark Metcalfe, Head of Sales at Pozitive Energy, said: “As Pozitive Energy only work through the TPI channel, it seemed a logical step to sponsor ‘Consultancy of the Year’ with Energy Live News. We wanted to show our appreciation for the good work, and invaluable support, consultancies provide end-users in the UK. Whether that is through intelligent purchasing and risk management, advice aimed at general energy efficiency or technological support helping clients gain control over their energy portfolio – all of this contributes to improving the interface between end-users and suppliers.

“This is particularly pertinent given how 2020 has unfolded – both lockdowns have shown you have to be nimble and creative to continue to succeed in an ever-changing world. Technology has come to the forefront and only those who are prepared to embrace the future, and adapt accordingly, will have a place in the future. At Pozitive Energy we are continually looking to improve our systems and processes through automation and adaptive AI, thus ensuring a smooth and efficient interface with both partners and customers alike. Looking down the list of finalists, we can see there are some worthy contenders for the top prize of ‘Consultancy of the Year’ so good luck to everyone.”

Consultancy of the Year sponsored by Pozitive Energy

Amber Energy

BIU

Brownlow Utilities

Catalyst Digital Energy

Consultus Group

DB Group

Indigo Swan

Mitie

Schneider Electric

Utility Team

Utility Trade