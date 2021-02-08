Clean seas ahoy!

The British company Windship Technology has unveiled the design of a zero emission ship, dubbed as ‘Tesla of the seas’.

The new diesel-electric vessel uses triple-wing sailing rigs, large solar arrays, carbon capture technology and a system that is claimed to eliminate carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, sulphur oxide and particulate matter.

The design of the rigs is inspired by the wind turbine industry and promises to produce a driving force several times greater than single-masted solutions.

The project, whose emission reduction capabilities are due to be assessed by the classification society DNV, is designed to offer a sustainable solution for ocean-going bulk carrier and oil tanker ships.

Lars Carlsson, Director of Windship Technology, commented: “The industry cannot sit back any longer. The clock is ticking and regulation will force a new approach for an industry that is traditionally hesitant to change.

“Shipping is not fit for purpose in the future. Shipping and oil companies are the only major industries still increasing their emissions and must change and think differently if it is to have any hope of reaching the emissions targets set out in law.”

Professor Philip Wilson, formerly Professor of Ship Dynamics at the Ship Science Department at the University of Southampton, said: “The holistic approach demonstrated in this solution whereby wind power, solar power and the reduction of harmful exhaust emissions to effectively zero, are all brought together, means that at last there is a design solution that the International Maritime Organisation can champion to achieve its requirements for ‘at least’ zero carbon shipping.”

According to the International Maritime Organization, maritime transport emits around 940 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually and is responsible for about 2.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions.