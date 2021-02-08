Fresh 12-day British Gas strike announced

The GMB Union, have announced a further 12-day strike by British Gas engineers contesting the company’s ‘fire and rehire‘ strategy.

The fresh industrial action will be in three lots of four-day strikes, each beginning at 00.01 hours on 12th February, 19th February and 26th February.

The strike is planned to end at 23.59 on 1st March.

The union claims there are more than 170,000 homes in a backlog for repairs and 200,000 planned annual service visits have been cancelled by the company.

Justin Bowden, GMB National Secretary, said: “GMB’s Central Executive Council (CEC) concluded the British Gas CEO is doubling down on his fire and rehire cuts in pay and conditions for Field staff.

“In response, the CEC determined on strike action through to mid-April. Mr O’Shea is pressing on despite telling Parliament his acceptance of dodgy legal advice led to strikes and the breakdown of trust with his field staff.”

A Centrica spokesperson said: “We have strong contingency plans in place to ensure we will still be there for customers who really need us, and we’ll prioritise vulnerable households and emergencies.

“We know change is difficult but we have offered a fair deal that has been negotiated over 300 hours with unions – where base pay and pensions are protected. 83% of our employees have already agreed to the new terms.”