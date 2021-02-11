Only 28% of Brits have heard of heat networks

Just 28% of Brits have heard about the heat networks.

The new BEIS Public Attitudes Tracker, which was published today, suggests of those who are aware of heat networks just nearly 54% are positive towards them and 11% are negative.

The report also points out over half have considered replacing their heating system with a low carbon alternative when their current one breaks down or starts to deteriorate. Only a fifth said they would think of replacing it while it is up and running.

Almost 84% of people are more aware of solar thermal panels than other renewable heating systems – solar thermal systems are followed by biomass boilers, ground source heat pumps and air source heat pumps in public preferences.

Cost still the barrier

Respondents who’d heard of renewable heat measures but who do not want to install one, said cost is still the most common barrier for them to change their mind.

The findings also reveal in December almost 76% were aware of the net zero concept, compared to 52% nine months before.

Supporters of renewable energy slightly decreased to 78% from 80% in September. according to the official figures.

In addition, eight-in-ten people are either very concerned or fairly concerned about climate change.

The report also suggests the level of overall concern about climate change has remained stable since last June but increased slightly from March, when it was around 78%.