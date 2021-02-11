EMEC to explore floating wind and hydrogen opportunities in Scotland and France

The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) has been awarded a contract by the Scottish Government to explore opportunities for floating offshore wind and hydrogen supply chains in Scotland and France.

EMEC will work with London-based Renewables Consulting Group (RCG) and French engineering company INNOSEA to carry out research to understand the technical status of floating wind and hydrogen in the two countries and identify ways collaboration can be encouraged.

The research will include the impacts of the policy context and innovation programme landscape in both Scotland and France.

The consortium is also tasked with engaging directly with supply chain companies in the floating wind and hydrogen sectors to seek feedback on existing collaboration successes and identify opportunities to facilitate further joined up thinking and cross-border activity.

Scotland’s Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “Scotland’s Energy Strategy recognises the importance of working with international partners to better understand our transition to a net zero economy and energy system. In the run-up to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change conference (COP26) in Glasgow later this year, we have an opportunity to increase public awareness around the climate emergency we all face.

“This project, which sees collaboration between Scotland and our friends in France, is in line with our international energy engagement priorities for both hydrogen and offshore wind and will help to support our efforts to develop new renewable energy solutions. I very much look forward to seeing its outcomes and to utilising its findings to inform further evolution of our energy policy as we ramp up our ambition and seek to harness exciting new opportunities as we expand offshore wind in Scotland.”

The findings of the project will be published in a final report in summer 2021 ahead of the COP26 climate summit, which is set to take place in November 2021.