German solar batteries demand soar by nearly 50% in 2020

Demand for German solar batteries soared by 47% last year.

That’s according to a new report by the German solar and storage industry association Bundesverband Solarwirtschaft eV (BSW), which estimates in the home sector alone, around 88,000 storage systems were installed in 2o2o.

The number of solar power storage units has reached a total of 272,000 units, the research finds.

The body, which expects a further increase in the storage demand, suggests the annual market for stationary battery storage will double by 2025 and will probably see an even five-fold increase by the end of the decade.