SMS commits to becoming carbon-neutral by 2030

The smart meter installer will adopt renewable on-site generation and the use of EVs for its operations in the UK and Ireland

Thursday 25 February 2021
Smart meter installer SMS has a target of becoming a carbon-neutral business by 2030.

The company’s roadmap to net zero includes an increase in the use of renewable on-site generation and battery storage to power its operations in the UK and Ireland. It will also adopt the use of electric vehicles (EVs) across the entire business.

In 2020, SMS stated that it prevented more than 15,000 tonnes of carbon emissions (TCO2e) by installing smart meters for energy suppliers.

This gained the company the ‘Green Economy Mark’ from the London Stock Exchange; an award given to businesses that generate more than 50% of their annual revenues using green services.

CEO of SMS, Alan Foy, said: “We are today committing to become a carbon-neutral company by 2030. Our long-term ambition, however, does not end there.

“On reaching this net zero goal at the end of the decade, our aim is to thereafter become a carbon-negative business by targeting scope 3 carbon reductions across our entire value chain.”

