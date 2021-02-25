Sweet move! Sugar in your fuel tank

Drivers will soon be able to fill their tanks with a new greener blend of fuel oil at petrol stations across the UK starting from September.

The new type of fuel, named E10, is a mixture of petrol and ethanol made from materials including low-grade grains, sugars and waste wood.

The fuel will contain up to 10% ethanol, compared to current petrol blends that have no more than 5%.

E10 is predicted to cut transport carbon dioxide emissions by 750,000 tonnes every year, the equivalent of taking 350,000 cars off the road or all the cars in North Yorkshire.

The offering is expected to boost jobs in the North East and secure up to 100 jobs with the reopening of AB Sugar’s Vivergo plant and increase production at existing biofuel plants.

The government expects the rollout of E10 will strengthen its ambition to reach net zero by 2050.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We are going further and faster than ever to cut emissions from our roads, cleaning up our air as we accelerate towards a zero-emission transport future.

“Although more and more motorists are driving electric vehicles, there are steps we can take to reduce emissions from the millions of vehicles already on our roads – the small switch to E10 petrol will help drivers across the country reduce the environmental impact of every journey, as we build back greener.”