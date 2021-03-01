Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

Netherlands built Europe’s biggest wind capacity in 2020

Europe is not deploying enough new wind to deliver the Green Deal and climate neutrality, new report finds

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 1 March 2021
Image: Shutterstock

The Netherlands has topped the list of countries with the highest wind capacity installed in 2020.

That’s according to a report by the wind industry’s association WindEurope, which suggests Europe built 14.7GW of new wind farms last year with 80% of them being onshore wind.

The analysis notes that the total installed capacity was 19% less than what was expected before the pandemic and warns that Europe is not building enough new wind to deliver the Green Deal and climate neutrality.

WindEurope expects Europe to build 105GW new wind farms in the next five years, more than 70% of which will be onshore.

Wind was 16% of all the electricity consumed in Europe in 2020 – it was 27% in Germany and the UK, 22% in Spain and 48% in Denmark, according to the report.

Giles Dickson, WindEurope Chief Executive Officer, said: “The main problem is permitting. Permitting rules and procedures are too complex.

“There are not enough people working in the permitting authorities to process permit applications. Governments have to address this. Otherwise, the Green Deal is at risk.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast