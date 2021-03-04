UK to host Global Summit on Climate and Development this month

The UK is to host the Global Summit on Climate and Development later this month as part of the road to COP26 in Glasgow in November.

Countries that are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change will be the focus of the Summit as many developing nations face multiple threats from rising temperatures, economic shocks and COVID-19.

The Climate and Development Ministerial will bring together countries and partners to focus on how to work together on these issues and prevent them from getting worse, including through mitigating the impacts of climate change, debt relief and access to finance.

A selection of the countries most affected by the impacts of climate change from across Africa and Asia, as well as some Small Island Developing States have been invited to join the event, alongside representatives from the G7, international institutions and major donor countries.

The event, which will be hosted by the UK and co-chaired by COP26 President Designate Alok Sharma and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will be convened virtually on 31st March 2021.

Mr Sharma said: “One of my top priorities as COP President is to champion global action for vulnerable countries on the frontline of climate change and the Climate and Development Ministerial is a key part of this approach.”

The outcomes from the Summit will help shape the agenda in other key international forums through to COP26 and beyond.

Andrew Norton, Director of the International Institute for Environment and Development added: “The world’s poor are disproportionately affected by these issues but stand ready to meet this challenge. This process from the UK Government is critical for bringing together experts from all regions to co-design practical solutions with developing countries to deliver a step-change on climate and development this year.”