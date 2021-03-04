Can a biogas solution green Latin America’s largest landfill site?

Aggreko has launched a biogas solution to decarbonise what is considered to be Latin America’s largest landfill site.

The provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services will deliver eight 1.2MW gas generators to two landfill sites that will provide a total of 10MW of renewable energy.

The systems will produce power from biogas derived from two landfills, Seropédica landfill and Mauá landfill.

The biogas is recovered through a series of wells drilled into the landfill – these wells are connected by a pipe system, which collects the gas and moves it to a compression system, where it is filtered, de-watered and pressurised.

From there, the gas is piped to a power generation plant, where it is burned to generate electricity, which powers local homes in the region.

The solution is predicted to power approximately 40,000 households in the local area and save more than 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide during a seven-year period.

The Seropédica landfill has a capacity of up to 10,000 tonnes of waste every day, with the Mauá site, located in Sao Paulo state, receives more than 3,000 tonnes daily.

Pablo Varela, Managing Director, Aggreko Latin America, said: “As the third-largest source of anthropogenic methane emissions in the world, landfill biogas is an underutilised resource for power generation.

“As the energy transition continues to gather pace, we know that our customers are increasingly looking for sustainable but simultaneously flexible power solutions.”

“Landfill gas is ideal to support delivery of these goals and our power solutions help customers around the world to benefit from this fuel.”