Boris Johnson fires up £3bn ‘green bus revolution’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has today unveiled a new £3 billion investment in what he calls the ‘green bus revolution’.

Under the new plans, nearly 4,000 new British-built electric or hydrogen buses will be delivered to provide zero-emission and quiet travel across the UK.

The plan is also to end sales of new diesel buses and for that reason, a consultation on the end date has been launched today.

The changes announced today include simpler bus fares with daily price caps to allow people to take buses as many times as they need without facing mounting costs.

The introduction of more services in the evenings and at the weekends is also among the new measures that will be deployed to support efforts for the UK’s green recovery.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Buses are lifelines and liberators, connecting people to jobs they couldn’t otherwise take, driving pensioners and young people to see their friends, sustaining town centres and protecting the environment.

“As we build back from the pandemic, better buses will be one of our first acts of levelling-up.

“Just as they did in London, our reforms will make buses the transport of choice, reducing the number of car journeys and improving quality of life for millions.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, said: “The strategy we’re unveiling today will completely overhaul services, ensuring we build back better from the pandemic.

“Key to it is the new deal it offers to councils, we will provide unprecedented funding, but we need councils to work closely with operators, and the government, to develop the services of the future.”