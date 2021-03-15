British green aerospace manufacturing jets off with £90m boost

Five aerospace projects have been backed by a new £90 million government investment.

The beneficiaries are designed to create lightweight materials that will reduce how much jet fuel is consumed and that can be adapted to future hybrid and electric planes.

A Bristol-based project led by a consortium that includes McLaren Automotive, will develop lightweight technology for aircraft wings to offer a more sustainable mobility solution.

The funding will also support another team in Gloucestershire that will develop a 3D metal printing machine to produce smaller components for aircraft, lowering the cost of manufacturing.

Aviation Minister Robert Courts said: “Net zero aviation is the future and this cash injection will boost capabilities as we look to build back greener and make businesses sustainable in the future.

“We are committed to working closely with industry, including through the Jet Zero Council, to accelerate the development of new aviation technology and sustainable aviation fuels to help us realise net zero flight.”