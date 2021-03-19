Scotland to invest £70m in new recycling infrastructure

The Scottish Government has committed to spending £70 million on improving recycling infrastructure.

A new five-year programme is designed to support local authorities to develop projects that will increase the recycling rate across Scotland.

This could include the introduction of low carbon technologies in promoting waste prevention, the collection of ‘problematic’ materials such as electrical items and the improvement of existing sorting and treatment systems.

Environment and Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Our aim is for Scotland to be a zero-waste society with a circular economy based on good, green jobs.

“We will continue to lead by example as we head towards COP26 in Glasgow.”