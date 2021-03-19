UK’s smart meter programme ‘hits 15 million milestone’

The UK’s smart meter programme surpassed the 15 million installed devices milestone last month.

That’s according to the latest report by the energy market data company ElectraLink, which suggests a total of 163,000 smart meter installations took place in February.

However, the number was 30% lower compared to February last year, the analysis shows.

East England and Southern England both recorded 23,000 installs last month, followed by the East Midlands with 18,000.

Director of Data and Transformation, Dan Hopkinson, said: “The success of the UK’s net zero ambitions is hinged on the smart meter rollout reaching a large majority of households and businesses, therefore the 15 million installation milestone marks positive news for both programmes.

“We look forward to a re-energised smart meter rollout emerging as the government lifts social restrictions and more households and businesses can benefit from greater awareness of their energy consumption.“