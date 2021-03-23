Big in Taiwan: Ørsted begins work on 900MW of offshore wind

Danish energy giant Ørsted has begun the construction of two offshore wind farms with a total capacity of 900MW in Taiwan.

Located around 60 kilometres off the coast of Changhua County, the projects, which are predicted to generate enough energy to power one million households, are claimed to be the first large-scale ‘far shore’ offshore wind farms in the country.

Ørsted has begun laying export cables to make the seabed ready for foundation installation later this year.

The construction of the offshore wind farms is expected to be completed in 2022.

Matthias Bausenwein, President of Ørsted Asia-Pacific, said: “Ørsted has been committed since day one to helping Taiwan build first world-class offshore wind farms to provide clean energy and contribute to its energy transition goal.

“The commencement of offshore installation of the Greater Changhua 1 and 2a Offshore wind farms signify a landmark step towards achieving that goal of making Taiwan greener.”