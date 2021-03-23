Next-gen electric trucks and hydrogen buses secure £54m government funding

Innovative projects developing the next-generation of electric trucks and hydrogen buses have been granted more than £54 million of funding from the government.

The three projects in Cwmbran, Ballymena and Warwickshire, which will share the funding, are expected to support nearly 10,000 jobs across the UK and save 45 million tonnes of carbon emissions, equivalent to the emissions produced by 1.8 million cars over their lifetime.

Around £31.9 million has been awarded to develop electric propulsion systems for heavy goods vehicles in Cwmbran, Wales and £11.3 million to develop and manufacture energy-saving technology from motorsport for use in cars and vans in Warwickshire.

In addition, £11.2 million has been awarded to develop low cost hydrogen fuel cell technology for buses and create a hydrogen centre for excellence with Wrightbus in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The UK is leading the world by developing cutting edge technology that will help to tackle climate change and lead to a green, competitive future for our automotive supply chain.

“These projects will not only help accelerate the wider application of greener technology in lorries and buses but will also help generate the high-skilled jobs to level up communities across the UK while ensuring we build back greener from the pandemic.”

The funding is being co-ordinated by the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), which supports the development of low carbon emission technologies for cars, buses, heavy goods vehicles and vans.

These projects will help further the UK’s ongoing efforts to develop a sustainable supply chain for manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) by 2026.