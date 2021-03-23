Scottish waves make a splash by powering EVs

Energy from waves in Scotland is now being used to power an electric vehicle (EV) charging point at Cullivoe harbour on the island of Yell in Shetland.

The charge point is claimed to be the UK’s first that allows drivers to fill up from a tidal energy source.

For the last five years, underwater turbines, developed by the tidal energy firm Nova Innovation, have been powering homes and businesses in Shetland – only now have they been connected to an EV charger.

The project has received funding through Transport Scotland.

Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, said: “This type of innovation is key in responding to the global climate emergency and highlights the opportunities that can be realised here in Scotland as we transition to a net zero economy.”

Simon Forrest, Chief Executive Officer of Nova Innovation, said: “We now have the reality of tidal powered cars, which demonstrates the huge steps forward we are making in tackling the climate emergency and achieving net zero by working in harmony with our natural environment.”