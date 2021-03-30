UK launches £120m scheme for zero-emission buses

The government has today launched a £120 million scheme to support the rollout of zero-emission buses across the UK.

The funding is being made available through the Zero Emissions Buses Regional Area (ZEBRA) scheme and is forecast to deliver up to 500 green buses.

The scheme is designed to enable local authorities to bid for funding to purchase green buses and improve air quality.

Bidders will have until 21st May to submit their proposals – for those who need more time to develop their proposed projects, the government has promised to extend the deadline until 25th June.

A few days ago, the city of Coventry has secured £50 million of new funding from the Department for Transport, a scheme that will enable local bus operators to replace their entire current fleet with electric buses.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We have set out our vision of how we are going to make buses better in this country and now we are getting on with delivering it.

“The launch of the scheme today means we are giving businesses and local authorities the tools to help deliver the 4,000 zero-emission buses we said we would introduce, which will dramatically improve air quality in towns and cities across the country, helpings us achieve our net zero ambitions.”