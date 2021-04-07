EU and UNEP set out common priorities for environmental co-operation in Latin America and Caribbean

The European Commission and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) have announced common priorities for environmental co-operation in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) for the next five years.

They aim to tackle the triple planetary crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution in the context of the region’s COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

According to UNEP, the LAC region is home to almost half of the world’s biodiversity – including 60% of global terrestrial life – and is a champion in protected marine and terrestrial areas: 24% of its land is protected and 23% of its marine areas is under national jurisdiction.

The EU will support initiatives in the region around areas including biodiversity, climate change, pollution, waste management and circular economy.

They include an integrated landscape/seascape management with special attention given to protected areas, stepping up public and private finance for adaptation and mitigation and moving towards zero pollution and sound management of chemicals and waste.

Marjeta Jager, Deputy Director General of International Partnerships at the European Commission said: “Latin America and the Caribbean constitutes a geopolitical priority for moving forward the environmental global agenda and the European Union’s Green Deal and for maximising the opportunity of a green recovery.”