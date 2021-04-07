Is LNG the saviour of European gas when the cooling season heats up demand?

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

Will increased gas storage injection needed over summer be offset by anticipated LNG surplus.

LNG increases likely, but could maintenance and interruptions risk?

Will SE Asia peak cooling season, where there is higher demand for LNG impact prices and therefore supply and energy costs in Europe?

When we might see more volatility in Europe due to Carbon and more activity buying periods

Will tensions around Ukraine delay NordStream2 and what might that could mean for European energy prices?

Some price levels to watch – based on some short terms.

